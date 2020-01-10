Mexico school shooting: 12-year-old boy kills teacher, injures several others

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) – A 12-year-old boy opened fire in his classroom in Mexico, killing his teacher and injuring six others, according to a local report.
The sixth-grader then committed suicide inside the Cervantes de Torreón elementary school in the state of Coahuila, state official Adelaido Flores told Spanish-language outlet Milenio.
Six people were injured — five students and another teacher, the paper reported.
Torreón mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante told the outlet the boy, who lived with his grandmother, allegedly arrived at the school with two weapons.
