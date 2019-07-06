Don't Miss
Mexico murder rate spirals out of control, hitting 94 killings a day

By NEW YORK POST
July 6, 2019

Mexican police take up positions outside a house while searching for armed men involved in a shooting in another house in a gated community in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco state.

(NEW YORK POST) — Mexico saw a record number of murders in the first six months of the year, with an average 94 killings each day, according to the Mexico News Daily.

The news outlet, citing figures from the secretariat of security and citizens protection, noted that June saw the most murders of any month on record, with more than 3,000 people killed.

The violence has reached such a fever pitch that Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was sworn into office in December, has decided to send the National Guard to some areas, including Mexico City, a controversial move that critics say will not solve the high homicide rate and will instead lead to abuses.

Among the areas of the country with the most homicides are Mexico City, Veracruz, Chihuahua and Jalisco, the news outlet reported.

The state with the highest murder rate is Guanajuato, where the Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima cartels are engaged in a power struggle, according to the BBC.

Forensic experts work on the recovery of at least 10 bodies wrapped in bags found in a blackwater river channel.

For years, Mexico relied on the military to confront organized crime, in some cases even disbanding local police forces because they had been infiltrated by cartels.

The rise in homicides stands in contrast to the vow made by Lopez Obrador’s campaign to reduce violence in the country.

In an interview with Univision’s Jorge Ramos, Lopez Obrador argued that security was improving in Mexico.

“Our data shows that we’ve brought this situation under control,” he told Ramos.

But Ramos countered: “The data I have shows something else, you’re not controlling, to the contrary, many Mexicans continue to die.”

Security experts say fueling the rising violence is the fact that many cartels have splintered into factions that have engaged in increasingly bloody battles for control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

