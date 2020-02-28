Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Mexico declares first case of coronavirus

By AFP
February 28, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share17
17 Shares

(AFP) — Mexico’s Health Ministry confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a young man had tested positive for it in the capital.

“The individual is in stable condition,” said Hugo Lopez-Gatell, a senior ministry official. “He has a mild, mild illness,” with symptoms”similar to that of a cold. He is a young individual and so he is at very low risk.”

The man and five members of his family have been isolated in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Lopez-Gatell said.

Another man in the northwestern state of Sinaloa who had been in contact with the confirmed case is under observation by health authorities, the official said.

Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first coronavirus case on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus has infected 83,670 people and killed 2,865 around the world, according to an AFP toll based on official sources as of 1000 GMT on Friday.

Mainland China, where the epidemic started in late December, has 78,824 infected and 2,788 deaths.

Elsewhere in the world, 55 countries— including Mexico — and territories are affected with 4,846 cases and 77 deaths.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share17
17 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.