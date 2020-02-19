Mexico congratulates St Lucia on its 41st Anniversary of Independence

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Embassy of the United Mexican States to Saint Lucia extends congratulations to the Government and the people of Saint Lucia on the celebration of its 41st Anniversary of Independence.

Since Mexico and St. Lucia established diplomatic ties in 1979, both countries have implemented a wide variety of cooperation projects, both on a bilateral and on the regional basis, through the ACS, CARICOM and the OECS.

Mexico had the honour of funding the construction of the phase one of the water treatment system in Dennery North, inaugurated in 2018, which benefits approximately 8,000 people. During 2019, both countries shared technical and scientific cooperation through seminars and courses offered by the Mexican Government on diverse topics, such as Trade Statistics, Ceremonial and Protocol, National Archives and Disasters Risk Management. It was of particular importance the visit made to Saint Lucia in November last year by experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico to evaluate the archaeological and cultural areas of the island.

Last week, February 10th-14th, a Saint Lucian expert participated in the workshop “Disease mitigation and in vitro propagation” which was held by Mexico to assist in the development of the coconut industries in the Caribbean. Likewise, three specialists in the fields of Science and Technology had been invited to participate in the regional edition of the Science Forum and Technology in Society (STS), for Latin America and the Caribbean and the 1st Forum of CELAC Innovation on March 2020.

In the international sphere, Mexico and Saint Lucia are united by the defense of multilateralism in the search for solutions of global problems. Mexico thanks the Saint Lucian Government for the support to its candidacies at international forums, especially the ones provided for Mexico to hold the CELAC Pro-Tempore Presidency in 2020, to be reelected to the Council of International Maritime Organization for the period 2020-2021, and the support to Mexico to occupy a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2021-2022. Furthermore, Mexico looks forward for the participation of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen M. Chastanet, in the V Mexico-CARICOM Summit next month.

On the occasion of this celebration, Mexico reiterates its firm commitment to continue strengthening our bonds, and is confident that our relations, based on friendship and solidarity, will continue developing for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Government of Mexico conveys best wishes for the continued success and wellbeing of the people of Saint Lucia.

