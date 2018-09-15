Mexico celebrates 208th anniversary of Independence

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States wishes to share with the people of the Eastern Caribbean that on September 16th, we are celebrating the 208th Anniversary of the beginning of Mexico’s struggle for independence.

This historic occasion marks the moment when, on that date in 1810, a Catholic priest, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, called his countrymen to arms in order to fight alongside him demanding Mexico’s freedom from colonial rule, in a declaration known as the “Grito de Dolores” (Cry of Dolores).

This radical pronouncement by Hidalgo initiated the struggle for independence in Mexico, which eventually led to the crumbling of the 300-year Spanish rule, giving birth to a new and independent nation.

Mexicans considers Hidalgo to be the Father of their country for the bravery and the ideals for which he fought and died.

As part of our annual tradition to commemorate the Grito de Dolores, the President of Mexico re-enacts the call to arms on the eve of the Independence Day, by ringing the same bell used by Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, more than two centuries ago, to call to arms his people to begin Mexico’s struggle for independence.

In commemoration of the Anniversary of Independence, His Excellency Oscar Esparza Vargas, Ambassador of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States, will host a special event on September 14th, 2018, which will feature aspects of Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, including music, art and cuisine. Furthermore, the Embassy will host an exhibition with images of some of the most iconic heritage towns and cities of Mexico.