Mexico beat USA to win Gold Cup

(CHICAGO SUN-TIMES) — Like any game involving the Mexican national team, Sunday night was an event. To add to the atmosphere, the opponent was the United States and the CONCACAF Gold Cup title was at stake in front of a capacity crowd at Soldier Field.

“Every game against Mexico has a different layer to it,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. “There’s different implications, there’s different scenarios in terms of where you’re playing, what stadium. (Sunday) is a very special game because both teams have an opportunity to win a trophy. I think that’s very important.”

Mexico took advantage of the opportunity, beating the United States 1-0. With the announced crowd of 62,493 firmly pro-Mexican, Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to hand El Tri the title in the first Gold Cup final between the rivals since 2011.

Despite the game’s location, Sunday night’s match sounded like a home game for Mexico.

The green, white and red of the Mexican flag was everywhere. The tailgating scene outside the stadium was its usual vibrant self, and the music was loud enough to hear all over the Soldier Field campus.

Once the game started, Mexico’s fans cheered for every attack and booed when the U.S. controlled the ball. A MEXICO!-MEXICO! chant was heard frequently, and supporters of El Tri made their presence felt all night. Dos Santos’ goal ignited the crowd, and The Wave was its strongest after the strike.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Jonathan Alcala, of San Antonio. “They’re always filling up the stadiums. Wherever they go, there’s always going to be the Mexican fans there supporting them.”

A couple aspects of Sunday’s game probably won’t have everybody’s support.

It’s been well-documented that the scheduling of Sunday’s game was a mistake, since it was played the same day as the Women’s World Cup final. Then during the match, a chant directed to goalkeepers that can be interpreted as a homophobic slur was used whenever United States goalie Zack Steffen kicked the ball long.

Sunday’s match also showed the drawing power of the Mexican national team.

Entering the game, Mexico’s five Gold Cup dates drew an average of 62,520. Alcala, who followed the Mexican team to last year’s World Cup in Russia, saw fellow fans of the team travel halfway across the planet to root for El Tri.

“Just hearing that national anthem gives you goosebumps,” Alcala said.

While Mexico fans were the clear majority of the crowd, they didn’t make up the entirety. Claudia and Roberto Helmeyer and their son, Matthew, came from Greenville, South Carolina for the match. Claudia, originally from Peru, and Venezuela-native Roberto were supporting the U.S in part because Matthew began playing soccer in the States.

The family purchased the tickets three months ago as a birthday present for Claudia, guessing the match would be Mexico-United States. They guessed right and had few complaints about the experience.

“I want to use a vuvuzela inside. I cannot use it,” Roberto said. “The rest… everything is amazing.”

