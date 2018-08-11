Don't Miss
Mexican ‘drug boss’ captured despite weight loss surgery and hair implants

By SKY NEWS
August 11, 2018
Authorities say ‘El Betito’ had shed around 4st 10lbs (30kg) in weight

(SKY NEWS) – The alleged boss of a notorious Mexican drug gang has been arrested despite having hair implants and weight loss surgery to evade capture.

“El Betito” – the suspected head of Mexico City’s Tepito Union gang – was detained in the south west of the sprawling city, said national security commissioner Renato Sales.

He had lost about 4st 10lbs (30kg) through gastric band surgery to reduce the size of his stomach.

Previous police pictures show the suspect with a fuller face and double chin

Police photos show the 37-year-old looking considerably more slimline, bearded, and with a fuller head of hair.

Local media reported his real name as Roberto Moyado Esparza.

He was arrested in the Rincón del Pedregal neighborhood carrying $10,000 (£7,825), drugs and a handgun.

His brother, who was apparently guarding him, was also detained.

He is accused of being the boss of the most notorious drug gang in the Mexican capital and is being investigated over various murders.

The Tepito Union gang is said to be involved in drugs, kidnappings, extortion and weapons, and takes its name from Mexico City’s gritty Tepito neighbourhood.

