Messiah’s death pushes Trinidad murder toll to 400

Share This On:

Pin 6 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — The murder of 29-year-old Keron “Conehead” Messiah in St James on Friday night has officially pushed 2019’s murder toll to 400 for the year so far.

As of yesterday, the 2019 toll was equal to 2018 up to the same period last year.

In 2018, the murder toll ended at 516, making it the second deadliest year in the country.

In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders.

Messiah, of Upper Bournes Road, was fatally shot at about 9.20 p.m. on Friday in the vicinity of Twin’s Bar, near his house.

( 0 ) ( 0 )