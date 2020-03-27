Message from St. Lucia Co-operative Credit Union League Limited

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Co-operative Credit Union League Limited (League) would like to thank members of the various credit unions on the island for their demonstrated understanding and patience with the various measures instituted by their credit unions as a means of containment of the COVID- 19 virus.

The League would like to assure credit union members that in collaboration with their credit union it has been participating in a number of national and regional discussions addressing the COVID- 19 virus. Some of these discussions include:

Meeting with representatives of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), National Regulators and Credit Union Leagues of the OECS, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and strategies to consider in mitigating this impact – Wednesday, 25 March, 2020,

Meeting with the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce to look specifically at the Human Resource issues which must be looked at in addressing COVID- 19 measures – Thursday, 26 March, 2020,

Meeting with the Prime Minister to address the impact of COVID- 19 on farmers and fishers. Today Friday, 27 March, 2020.

Another measure agreed to by credit Unions will be to close from Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 to Friday, 3 April 2020. This will further intensify the effectiveness of mass crowd avoidance and social distancing and contribute further to the national efforts to contain this virus. At this time, because of the fluid nature of what is occurring, the League cannot say what other actions may be needed. What the League knows for sure is that your continued understanding and patience will be required. Reminding ourselves that our actions are in keeping with our Co-operative Principles:

# 6 Co-operation among Co-operatives # 7 Concern for Community can serve as powerful motivators as we join with other St. Lucians and world to battle this virus.

For more information please contact Mr. Mc Orville Combie at 285-1022 or Mr. Gilroy Satney at 485- 3427. The League wishes that you and your families Stay Safe.

