Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Message from FIFA President on the passing of Andre Ryder Charlery

By SLFA
March 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Andre Ryder Charlery

(PRESS RELEASE) – I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic passing of Andre Ryder Charlery, Chairman of the Micoud Football League.

Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.

Active member of the St. Lucia Football Association, his legacy and achievement, and in particular his leadership, his experience, his passion and his human qualities, will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

On behalf of the international football community, i wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the St. Lucia Football Association, the Micoud Football League and to Andre’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Sports Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.