Message from FIFA President on the passing of Andre Ryder Charlery

(PRESS RELEASE) – I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the tragic passing of Andre Ryder Charlery, Chairman of the Micoud Football League.

Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.

Active member of the St. Lucia Football Association, his legacy and achievement, and in particular his leadership, his experience, his passion and his human qualities, will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

On behalf of the international football community, i wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the St. Lucia Football Association, the Micoud Football League and to Andre’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.

