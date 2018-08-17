Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(GIS) – One of the biggest beach parties to have taken place at Pigeon Island in 2018, Mercury Fest “The Ultimate Beach Party” recently welcomed hundreds of partygoers.

The event was cited as one of the biggest beach parties hosted at the venue in 2018.

Minister for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Hon. Dominic Fedee, deemed the event a success.

“I mean the people of Martinique treated us well, they came in droves,” The Minister says, “There are so many boats, there are so many people, its just incredible.”

The Minister went on to thank the people of Martinique for their patronage of the event and their loyalty to Saint Lucia.

Chief Marketing Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Tiffany Howard, says although there was a late start on the planning of Mercury Fest, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is extremely satisfied with the end result.

“A lot of local artistes were involved this year and next year when this is happening again even more will be involved and we intend for this to be a Saint Lucian and international experience so that we can draw everyone in the island,” Howard says.

Local recording artist Tennyson John expresses his content with the level of involvement of other local artists with the event. “In a festival like that you would have the foreigners coming in and there would not be too many acts coming in,” John says. “This year was a lot more.”

The Mercury Fest Concert was headlined by headlined French sensation Kalash on Friday August 10 and Jamaican Dancehall Artist, Popcaan on Saturday August 11.