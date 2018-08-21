Don't Miss
Men allegedly had sex with farm animals, made home videos

By AP
August 21, 2018
Terry Wallace, Marc Measnikoff, Matthew Brubaker

(AP) – Three men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals at a Pennsylvania farm.

Prosecutors said Terry Wallace, Matthew Brubaker and Marc Measnikoff were charged after a teenage boy alerted state police to the abuse, which involved a variety of animals.

On Saturday, police searched a property where the men live in Munson, Pennsylvania, 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, and seized recording equipment, cameras and homemade videos.

The men are charged with child endangerment and corruption of minors as well as over 1,400 counts each of sexual intercourse with animals. They also were issued animal cruelty citations.

The Centre Daily Times reports the men were jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records didn’t list lawyers for them.

One comment

  2. Anonymous
    August 21, 2018 at 6:01 PM

    Nasty bastards go look woman Salop .

