Meltdown XD Carnival Band’s 2018 launch

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Meltdown XD Carnival Band in its 9th year presents its sections for Vieux Fort Carnival 2018 – Ignite Birth by Fire.

Again, the band will be parading in the National carnival parade representing the community of Vieux Fort where the other bands will come together under one umbrella and portray all costumes displayed in the Vieux Fort Carnival not just that of Meltdown XD however focus is on the concept costumes of Meltdown XD.

Meltdown XD’s six sections are;

Fire from Darkness – Purple

Fire of the Sun – Yellow

Fire & Ice – Blue

Fire of Life – Orange

Fire of the Human Spirit – Black/White

The Vieux Fort carnival parade is scheduled for Sunday 8th and Monday 9th July 2018 beginning from 12:00pm with the first ever King and Queen of the Bands Competition. Meltdown XD strives to keep its motto Extreme Mas with Extreme Class through challenging itself into a whole new look for the carnival festival.

Meltdown XD Carnival Band Costumes Price List

Deposit – $200.00

From now until June 5th – $950.00 to jump both Vieux Fort & Castries carnivals. Castries only $750.00.

Vieux Fort only $300.00. Group of 5 is $850.00 per person jumping both carnivals.

After June 5th its $1,250.00 to jump both carnivals. $850.00 for Castries. $400.00 for Vieux Fort. No group specials.

ALL MXD revellers get a free package for Vieux Fort Line Jam 2018 on July 29th if they jumping both carnivals and $20.00 off the package if they’re jumping only 1 carnival.

All prices listed in Eastern Caribbean currency.

Registration can be done by contacting Bary – 488.0314 in the north and Joel – 727.5836 in the south.