Saint Lucia’s Melius is MVP for 50-overs Under 19; heads to Canada on Windies B duty

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(CWI) – The recently-concluded West Indies Under 19 Championship is where the potential stars assert themselves to vie for spots in the WINDIES Elite team.

Over the last two years, we have seen how Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, to name a few, have made the best use of their opportunities.

All three were part of the winning World Cup team in 2016, but it did not stop there for them; they have gotten themselves in the of the senior team – still the dream of young men in the Caribbean.

All eyes will be on some of these young men and more, who came out as exceptional in this years’ running.

The three-day competition was won by Trinidad and Tobago.

T&T had a comprehensive 10-wickets win over Jamaica in the final round of the 3Day.

Some of the outstanding performances from this year’s competition, include:

Joshua Persaud (Guyana) – most catches – 8, he also had three stumpings

Joshua Bishop (Barbados) – most wickets – 18

Cephas Cooper (Trinidad and Tobago) – most runs – 280

Navin Bidaisee (Trinidad and Tobago) – Most Valuable Player – 222 runs and 12 wickets

Windward Islands – Most Disciplined Team

Guyana took the 50-overs title for the fifth straight year

Leonardo Julian (Trinidad and Tobago) – most catches – 11 + 4 stumpings

Camarie Boyce (Barbados) – most wickets – 14

Kimani Melius (Windward Islands) – Most Valuable Player, Most Runs – he is off on WINDIES B duties in Canada

Leeward Islands – Most Disciplined Team