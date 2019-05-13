Melius Challengers win Gros Islet Cricket Challenge

Share This On:

The 2019 Gros Islet Domestic Cricket Tournament sponsored by District Representative Lenard Spider Montoute bowled off on Saturday, May 11 in grand style at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Preceding a march past with the five adult teams (youth based) and three developmental teams of players under 15 and females, the teams were addressed by a number of officials including the tournament’s sponsor, Montoute, Director of Sports Patrick Mathurin, President of the St Lucia National Cricket Association Julian Charles, President of the Gros Islet Youth Council Raejean Montoute and Chairperson of the Gros Islet Cricket Association Joseph Hall.

The first ball to declare the 2019 tournament open was bowled by Montoute to West Indies female cricketer Qiana Joseph.

The Cricket O Rama which followed was won by Melius Challengers which defeated Edward Blasters by 8 runs in the grand finals.

Batting first in a 6-over-a-side game, Melius Challengers made 80 for 4 in their allotted overs with Captain Kimani Melius making 24 and Dominic Auguste 20.

In reply, Edward Blasters made 72 for 3 in their 6 allocated overs with Sheldon Busby making 29.

