Melius blazes 100 for Windwards!

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s West Indies B selectee Kimani Melius has registered the most prolific knock so far in the 50-overs segment of the 2018 Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championship, hitting 102 against Canada at Park Hill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday (Aug 27).

Melius guided the Windward Islands to a total of 310/7, eventually earning a 79-run win, as the Canadians were held to 231/9. Kimani’s 102 came in typically belligerent fashion, as he faced only 58 balls, spent just over an hour at the crease, and hit 13 fours and six sixes, for a 175.86 strike rate. Johnel Eugene struck 24 off 4.

With the best score so far in the limited overs competition, the Babonneau born Melius has moved back to the top of the batting table. He now has 257 from five innings, with half centuries against Jamaica and the Leeward Islands. Trailing him on the runs table are Canada’s Kavian Naresh (192 runs, six innings) and Jamaica’s Carlos Brown (187 in five).

As it stands, with one match remaining, Melius has the tournament’s second best average (Brown was not out twice) coming in at 51.4 runs per contest. He has also attained a strike rate of 138.17, by far the best of his peers, having faced 186 balls for his 257 runs. That’s largely because he has hit boundaries at a much higher rate than anyone else. Melius has 29 boundaries, 10 more than any other batsman. In fact, he has a whopping 15 sixes, nearly as many as the next highest total of fours.

Meanwhile, the Windward Islands remain in fourth place – out of seven teams – going into the final round of matches. They will play unbeaten Guyana on Wednesday at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.