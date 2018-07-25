Meghan Markle’s sister admits to selling her out

(PAGE SIX) – Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, admits to using the Duchess of Sussex’s newfound notoriety to make a quick buck.

“I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that,” Samantha told “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. “Let’s face it — we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol. Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?”

She added, “No one has a copyright on our life experiences and so, I think the public forgets that within the family, we’re each individuals with our own life experiences. With all due respect, it’s not just Meghan. We’re entitled to share that. We’re entitled to be open about it and if we can shed some light on some issues for the public, then great and we can enjoy the process. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s not disparaging. It’s not harmful.”

Samantha, who shares father Thomas Markle with Meghan, previously set up staged paparazzi photos of Thomas ahead of the royal wedding.

Thomas, 74, later backed out of attending the nuptials, citing a heart attack, which Samantha insisted was genuine and not a falsified excuse for his absence.

Samantha then claimed on Twitter that if Thomas were to die, his blood would be on the hands of the former “Suits” actress.

“I was really feeling that now it is so critical, and so unfair, that if there’s a misunderstanding that she reach out to him and she clarify because life is very short,” she explained of her since-deleted macabre remark. “He’s 74 years old and I felt if something were to happen to him and he passed away, I don’t think any of us could live with the fact that he died unhappy and there was not closure. I believe in her heart … that she would want that also.”

Samantha, who has been widely criticized for publicly blasting Meghan, claimed that she only did so because “private channels have been exhausted … so when that happens, you know, what can one do except reach out publicly?”

“Given the circumstances over the last several months since the wedding, I think he really just wants to embrace her and have some closure on the distance and the misperception and really let her know that he loves her, and I feel that he deserves that in return,” Samantha said of Thomas’ relationship with Meghan.

“He’s an incredible man. He’s been there for her entire life and made her everything that she is. I know that she loves him too, but there’s so much of a barrier that I think it’s important for both of them to reunite. I think it’s important for everyone, for our family and the royals, that we stop building walls and start building bridges.”