Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their son Archie!

By Alison Coldridge, Editor Yahoo Style UK
May 8, 2019

A first look at Baby Sussex, before his name was announced, in his father’s arms two days after his birth [Photo: PA]

(YAHOO NEWS) — Hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their newborn son to the world, the child’s name has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple revealed via Instagram.

The seventh-in-line to the throne, who was born at 05:26am on 6 May 2019, hasn’t yet had his title revealed.

The Queen was told of the child’s name when she met him for the first time today, following Meghan and Harry’s two-minute interview at Windsor Castle.

The name choice wasn’t a bookies favourite.

Yesterday William Hill selected a new favourite name – Spencer at 4/1 – the maiden name of Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Dianna.

Other top picks for the royal baby boy are James and Alexander, both at 5/1.

The couple posed with their baby boy for photos at 12pm this afternoon in Windsor Castle, revealing parenthood is “magic” and they’re “still trying to figure out” who their son looks like.

According to data released by Ancestry, the child’s name will be one of the most popular in the UK – and possibly the world – by 2023.

