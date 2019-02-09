McLean half-century fails to save Windies women from defeat

Share This On:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 9, CMC – Natasha McLean’s maiden half-century was not enough to save West Indies from defeat as Pakistan beat them by 34 runs in the second One-Day International here Saturday, to tie the ICC Championship series at 1-1.

Asked to chase a challenging 241 for victory and the series win at the ICC Academy, West Indies came up short at 206 with two balls to spare, to turn Monday’s final game into the series decider.

McLean top-scored with 82 from 76 balls while captain Stafanie Taylor struck 48 off 68 deliveries but West Indies slumped to 144 for nine in the 40th over.

However, the 24-year-old McLean nearly put the game back into the balance, lashing eight fours and two sixes in a 62-run last wicket stand with Shamilia Connell (15 not out) before she was last out.

Opener Sidra Ameen had earlier narrowly missed out on a hundred as Pakistan tallied 240 all out off 49.4 overs, after winning the toss and batting.

The 26-year-old right-hander struck 96 from 121 deliveries while Nida Dar, batting at number five, stroked 81 from 86 deliveries.

The pair put on 102 for the fourth wicket after West Indies had wiped out the top order to reduce Pakistan to 52 for three in the 14th over.

Ameen then stroked 14 boundaries in a polished knock while Dar counted seven fours and two sixes, as Pakistan took control of the middle overs.

With triple figures in sight, however, Ameen was unfortunate run out in the 33rd over as Pakistan lost two wickets for 10 runs, to slip to 164 for five.

Dar and Sana Mir (21) put on 44 for the sixth wicket before the last five wickets tumbled for 32 runs.

Fast bowlers Shakera Selman (2-33) and Deandra Dottin (2-55) finished with two wickets apiece.

In their turn at the crease, West Indies started poorly, plunging 27 for three in the 11th over before Taylor and Chedean Nation (23) halted the rot with a 65-run, fourth wicket stand.

Taylor notched five fours and a six while Nation counted three fours in a 41-ball innings but once they were separated, West Indies lost six wickets for 52 runs leaving too much for McLean to do at the death.