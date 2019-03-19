McDoom blasts marijuana legalization in Saint Lucia as hypocrisy: “What about the buggery law?”

(SNO) — Saint Lucian Parisian fashion celebrity Vincent McDoom is blasting the government’s plan to legalize marijuana and is questioning what is being done about buggery laws on the island.

Last week, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told The Star Newspaper that Saint Lucia is on it way to decriminalise the herb but McDoom is not overly impressed.

“What a pity we are never pioneers of a movement,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “We simply jump on the bandwagon once the train is already on track… but I guess they see the $$$ to be made personally in the decriminalisation of weed which should not have been a crime in the first place. The Flagrant hypocrisy is glaring.”

He asked what is being done about buggery laws on the island.

“What about the buggery law?” McDoom asked.

According to the dictionary, buggery is “the insertion of the male member into the anus of another person or animal (or an animal’s vagina)”.

In 2017, McDoom targeted government minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun for demonizing the LGBTQ community in Saint Lucia.

In an open letter to her, he wrote, “Lately, it seems no matter what question you are asked, whether it is about sex offenders’ registry, rape, child molestation, abortion, adultery, abuse, crime, human rights, you always seem to find a way to make a link to homosexuality.”

He said all the LGBTQ community on the island is asking for is for the removal of buggery from the criminal code, so it is no longer a criminal act.

“You are an attorney, and you know the difference, yet you do what politicians like yourself do; you muddle up the issue, demonize the LGBTQ community so you will not have to address the issue of the removal of buggery from the criminal code. Then you are seen as a saint in eyes of your constituents and that will help guarantee your win at the next election,” McDoom wrote.