McCoy to face England in tour match

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 16, CMC – Rookie West Indies left-arm seamer, Obed McCoy, has been included in a UWI Vice-Chancellor XI to face England in a 50-overs tour match at the 3W’s Oval on Sunday.

The 22-year-old McCoy made his international debut when he featured in two One-Day Internationals on the tour of India last October, finishing the series with four wickets.

However, he was overlooked for the subsequent tour of Bangladesh.

McCoy is joined by all-rounder Kavem Hodge, Young Windies batsmen, Keagan Simmons and Alick Athanaze, along with the Ottley brothers, Kjorn and Yannic.

Kyle Corbin will skipper the side.

The tour match is the only one for England before they take on West Indies in the opening ODI of the five-match series at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

England will clash with the Windies in the second ODI on Friday, in the second match of the doubleheader.

SQUAD – Kyle Corbin (captain), Akeem Jordan, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Keagan Simmons, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Kirton, Chemar Holder, Ojay Shields, Kjorn Ottley, Yannick Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Keron Cottoy.