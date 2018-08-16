‘Mc-Finger’: Gros Islet youth flashes middle finger after appearing in court for firearm and ammo charges

(SNO) – A Gros Islet town man who was busted with a handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition on Sunday, August 12, 2018, has been formally charged.

Karim McPhee, 20, made his first appearance at the Gros Islet Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 14 where he was granted $5,000 bail for the possession of a firearm and $5,000 for the possession of 11 rounds of ammunition.

Other conditions of his bail include surrendering all travel documents to the court, reporting to the Gros Islet Police Station on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 6 p.m., and not apply for travel documents or leave the State without the court’s permission.

McPhee, who was represented in court on Tuesday by lawyer Alberton Richelieu, was remanded to prison until he is able to post bail.

While being escorted to the police vehicle after being granted bail, McPhee, whose hands were handcuffed behind him, skillfully managed to flash his middle finger to the media with a wry smile on his face.

A media source jokingly told this reporter that the accused youth’s new name should be Karim ‘Mc-Finger’ for his disrespectful gesture.

McPhee was among four males who were arrested last Sunday near a bakery in Gros Islet by police officers who were conducting a routine mobile patrol in the town.

The other three males were released without charge.