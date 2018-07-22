Mbappé donating all the money he made at World Cup to charity

(SB NATION) – He’s 19-years old, and has it all figured out.

Kylian Mbappe was a superstar before he arrived at the World Cup in Russia — now he’s a megastar. The France forward is on the verge of the biggest payday of his career after leading his nation to a World Cup victory, now he’s already looking at giving back.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported Monday that Mbappe had already informed the charity Premiers de Cordée back in April that he planned to donate his paycheck to the organization. Now he’s announcing that not only will his paycheck go to the charity, but also his bonus, which all players earned as a result of making it to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

It’s Mbappe’s view that playing for the national team is an honor that does not need compensation, so he would rather see the money go to humanitarian efforts.

Premiers de Cordée brings sports to hospitalized children and runs disability awareness campaigns in French schools and businesses. Mbappe’s gift is estimated to be approximately $500,000 USD, and L’Equipe says that other members of the French team could follow suit after learning of the 19-year-old’s generosity.

This isn’t the first charitable work Mbappe has done around the World Cup. Ahead of the event he paid for 25 students from the Jean-Renoir College in Bondy to take a trip to Russia for the event.

Seeing a 19-year-old be this selfless and aware of what’s really important is just incredible. Mbappe is a super hero on the field and off it.