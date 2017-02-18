Mayor vows to rid Castries of stray dogs

PRESS RELEASE – The Mayor of Castries has expressed his commitment to rid the capital of stray dogs.

His Lordship Peterson D. Francis remains concern but resolute in his aim after pronouncements sometime last year that there was an immediate need to clear the City of Castries of the stray animals.

“The number of stray dogs in the country’s capital will decrease drastically over the course of the next few weeks. We will get rid of the stray dog problem in a humane manner,” he asserted.

It has been estimated that over 100 stray dogs wander the streets of Castries. They serve a nuisance and can be seen scattering trash all over the streets.

According to Mayor Francis, “the responsibility should be leveled at dog owners and communities within close proximity to the capital. They should be blamed for the increasing stray dog population in Castries, adding that a private company had been contracted to clear the City of stray dogs. We know the many problems associated with the pooches. It is unhygienic, poses as a health risk to members of the public and an eye-saw in certain cases”.

The Castries Mayor expressed that the problem is not solely in St. Lucia, but also in other Caribbean islands as well.

The campaign to rid Castries of stray dogs started last weekend and so far some 26 dogs have been impounded.

Prior to that, officials from the Office of the Mayor met with the St. Lucia Animal Protection Society to discuss the operation.