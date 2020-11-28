Mayor: Traffic lights reduce traffic congestion in Castries

By CCC

(PRESS RELEASE) — The city of Castries has recorded reduced traffic congestion with the recent installation of the traffic lights.

This has been the city’s largest installation of traffic lights on all major thoroughfares in Castries.

Speaking to this achievement, Mayor of Castries, His Worship Peterson D. Francis says the traffic lights project was very timely and is a perfect marriage with other major projects in the capital.

“Not only traffic within the city of Castries has been reduced, but motoring has normalized in a structured manner daily. The new traffic lights are very effective and certainly a beacon of hope which lights up the developmental agenda of the city and Saint Lucia,” he said.

“We must remember that those traffic lights had been down and inoperable for years. With the recent reinstallation, I am very pleased that this Government and by extension the Ministry of Infrastructure under the leadership of former Prime Minister, Hon. Stephenson King which gave this project priority. This demonstrates strategic planning and management. Based on my very own assessment, the traffic nightmares in Castries have been eliminated and therefore we wish to commend the Ministry of Infrastructure on a job well done.”

