Mayor says Castries is “safer”, parking meters to be installed soon

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Office of the Mayor along with the City Police Department remain dedicated to being active partners in support of law and order throughout Saint Lucia.

Soon-to-be-installed parking meters in the city represent only one component of the approach to ensure the safety of citizens, visitors and the business community alike.

Through tactical investments, the capital of Castries is safer with increased and focused city police patrols.

The recent decision by Parliament to afford the City Police greater power and jurisdiction will positively support and complement the hard work of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

The Office of the Mayor and the Castries Constituency Council encourage citizens to support the work of the city police.

The Office of the Mayor and the Castries Constituency Council look forward working closely with the police commissioner, the Police Welfare Association (PWA) and other key affiliates to guide the operations of the City Police and ensure quality service, professionalism and good conduct at all times.

( 1 ) ( 2 )