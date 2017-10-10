Mayor donates PA system to Marchand Combined School

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Marchand Combined School have received a new PA system courtesy of Castries Mayor Peterson D. Francis.

The donation came some five months after a series of school visits which highlighted the role and function of the Council and the Office of the Mayor, as part of the activities to commemorate the Council’s 50th Anniversary.

The equipment donated included a microphone, two-way power speaker system with equalizer, and speaker stand.

It was formally handed over during a special assembly Monday morning at which Mayor Peterson D. Francis emphasized the importance of keeping a promise.

“When a promise is made we need to keep it. I promised during my visit that I would donate a PA system and today I am fulfilling that promise. We must continue to make meaningful contributions particular to our institutions and I want to dedicate this donation to your excellence towards education. I am also pleased to inform you that a donation of seedlings for your school garden will be made,” Mayor Francis said.

The Principal of the Marchand Combined School, Ms. Cornelia Lubin expressed gratitude to Mayor Francis for the good deed, saying that the donation will go a long way.