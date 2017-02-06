Mayor and Castries Constituency Council offices to be renovated

PRESS RELEASE – As part of efforts to rebrand the Castries Constituency Council and improve the working conditions of staff members and its services to the public, the Offices of the Mayor and the Castries Constituency Council will be undertaking works to its administrative building located on Peynier Street in Castries.
As a result of the scope of works to be undertaken, the front entrance of the building has been blocked off. Anyone wishing to access the Offices of the Mayor and Castries Constituency Council can do so through the back gate situated on High Street.
The Offices have been plagued with a termite infestation issue for several years now and by this rehabilitation the problem will finally be addressed to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for staffers and members of the public.
The Offices of the Mayor and the Castries Constituency Council would like to apologize for any inconvenience that is likely to arise as a result of the works and wants to reassure the public that all works will be executed with utmost efficiency and in the quickest possible time to allow for a smooth operational transition.