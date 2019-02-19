Matt brace helps Newport thrash Notts County

Share This On:

LONDON, Feb 19, CMC – Jamaican striker Jamille Matt struck twice as Newport County bounced back from the disappointment of going out of the FA Cup by thrashing bottom club Notts County 4-1 in an English League Two match at Meadow Lane on Tuesday night.

Matt, 29, helped the visitors surge into a 3-1 half-time lead with goals in the 15th and 33rd minutes to take his tally for the season to 17.

It was Newport’s first league away victory since September. They stay 15th but are now level with four sides above them on goal difference.

Newport’s giant-killing run in the FA Cup – which earlier saw them knockout out 2016 Premier League winners Leicester City and

Championship outfit Middlesbrough – came to an end when they lost 4-1 at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City at the weekend.

Notts County had shown recent signs of improvement, holding leaders Lincoln City to a 1-1 draw and then winning 2-1 at promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers, but they had no answer to Newport, whose fourth goal came from 30-year-old Padraig Amond, which took the Irishman’s tally for the season to 20.

Earlier, Matt restored Newport’s lead after County had drawn level and then put his side further ahead with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Elsewhere, Bermudian striker Nahki Wells provided the assist for Luke Freeman’s early equaliser but Queens Park Rangers (QPR) were beaten 3-2 at Loftus Road by visitors West Bromwich Albion, who grabbed all three points from Jake Livermore’s injury-time winner in a Championship match.

The winner for fourth-placed West Brom, who won the reverse fixture 7-1 at The Hawthorns in August, came when QPR were down to 10 men through injury, having used all their substitutes.

QPR, who lost 1-0 at home to Watford in the FA Cup last Friday, have now been beaten in their last six games in all competitions and are winless in the league since Boxing Day.

The loss of form has seen the west Londoners slump from eighth in the table, two points off the play-offs, to 18th – 14 points away from the top six.