Massy Stores serves breakfast to Marchand school for “World Food Day 2018”

By Massy Stores
October 17, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – Massy Stores joined forces with the Common Wealth Youth Peace Ambassadors (CYPAN) to celebrate “World food day with the staff and students of the Marchand Combined School, by providing breakfast to that educational institution.

This year’s theme for World Food day is Zero Hunger and CYPAN chose to celebrate the day with the initiative themed “No Child Will Go Hungry”. This was in an effort to not only highlight the idea of healthy eating, but to allow the students to sit back and to think of others, most importantly other children, who are not able to get the food that they need to grow, to excel, and to be productive.
The students and teachers enjoyed a healthy breakfast after the assembly.

The students and teachers enjoyed a healthy breakfast after the assembly. Each was challenged by Pauline Francis (breakfast coordinator of the event) to think of small yet meaningful ways in which they could impact their various communities where hunger is concerned. Francis represented Massy Stores at the 2108 National Carnival Queen Pageant.

World Food Day 2018 presents an opportunity for organizations and people around the world to show commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goal number two (SDG 2) to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. This requires that we all work towards ending hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, while also promoting sustainable agriculture.

Kittel Raphael Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer of Massy Stores says; “we are mindful of our role as the island’s leading food retailer. We are happy to support initiatives such as this one and hope that through our continued engagement with farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture, other agriculture and development institutions and importantly youth organizations we can help to realize the goal of ending hunger in our communities and country.”

