Massy, Brice contribute to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two major companies in Saint Lucia have contributed thousands of dollars to the island’s COVID-19 response.

Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd. announced on its official Facebook page on Friday, April 3 that it had “proudly donated” US$100,000 for the purchase of five ventilators.

Massy also displayed the hashtag, #WeAreAllInThisTogether, along with this brief announcement.

Brice & Company is the other company that also made a significant donation to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response: $100,000.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet thanked Massy and Brice, as well as other companies.

Chastanet said via his official Facebook page that he is “very grateful to the local companies who are assisting in the battle against COVID-19”.