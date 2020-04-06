Don't Miss

Massy, Brice contribute to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 5, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two major companies in Saint Lucia have contributed thousands of dollars to the island’s COVID-19 response.

Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd. announced on its official Facebook page on Friday, April 3 that it had “proudly donated” US$100,000 for the purchase of five ventilators.

Massy also displayed the hashtag, #WeAreAllInThisTogether, along with this brief announcement.

Brice & Company is the other company that also made a significant donation to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 response: $100,000.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet thanked Massy and Brice, as well as other companies.

Chastanet said via his official Facebook page that he is “very grateful to the local companies who are assisting in the battle against COVID-19”.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.