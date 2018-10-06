Massive crowd witness Heineken Green Synergy Grande Finale 2018!

(PRESS RELEASE) — Deejays at the 2018 Heineken Green Synergy Finals, definitely “brought it on” Sunday September 23, as they created at electrifying atmosphere, entertaining the massive crowd that turned out for the event.

The 2018 Heineken Green Synergy Finals was held within the rustic ambience of the Fond D’or Heritage Park in Dennery. There, not only did organizers “amplify the beat” but also upped the ante, as far as the décor and presentation was concerned, with attractive photo booths, sampling stations, huge screens for viewing options as well as the signature decorative Heineken Star.

The stage itself was a masterful creative centerpiece, as Heineken Green Synergy House DJ, DJ Chubby welcomed early entrants to the event with his musical vibe and energy.

Shortly after 5 pm the MCs for the evening Donerville from Saint Lucia and Patrick “the Hype Man” from Trinidad & Tobago took to the stage, welcoming patrons to the Heineken Green Synergy “battle royale”.

The first DJ in the skills component was Fusionist Ata, a consistent competitor over the past few years. His featured “live” performer, (a new component of the event this year) was inspirational Reggae singer Maxwell. X-Factor, the defending skills champion blended his skills and tricks set with a performance by Dennery Segment artiste Freezy, while newcomer DJ Snow engaged the audience with vocalist and saxophonist Rashaad.

DJ Cue, who is a second time Heineken Green Synergy finalist, was able to thrill the audience with his dancers and his overall stage performance, while Kerbz Extatic and DJ Omega performed with Yung Homie and Groovy King Arthur respectively.

Newcomers DJ Vaze and DJ Coolie presented Ezra “daFunMachine” and Prospere respectively during their sets, and former champ Swall-I’s performer of choice was soca artiste Imran Nerdy.

Dennery Segment artistes Fast Lane & Pablo came up in the mix for DJ Nedely while skills DJ and another former champion DJ T-Boog, wrapped things up with a performance by female soca star Sergie.

Ahead of the second segment – the Clash Competition, the large and animated crowd was entertained by Mix Master Pauly of St. Maarten a former Regional Heineken Green Synergy Champion, as well as DJ Watty from Trinidad and Tobago.

In the clash segment, the first battle featured Star Run It Red vs DJ Wayne with Wayne emerging victorious. The second clash saw DJ Rufus defeating DJ Shabba, while Hot Skull Entertainment won over DJ Deal, DJ Ropey over DJ Erv and Twinz of Twinz over DJ Legend.

The five winners plus last year’s champion Kerbz Extatic, were then paired for the next round.

Kerbz who came up against DJ Hot Skull won that round, Twinz of Twinz won over Rufus and Wayne over Ropey.

The three winners plus the best loser then clashed with Twinz of Twinz and Kerbz Extatic making it through to the final round.

At this stage the DJs were thrown surprise genres and artistes of choice by the respective judges, a refreshing and welcomed addition to the event.

With the crowd by now fully enthralled with the clash, Kerbz Extatic was able to wow them as well as the judges to take home the win over Twinz of Twinz who put on a valiant fight.

So in the end the clash winner for the second straight year at the Heineken Green Synergy finals is Kerbz Ecstatic with a prize of EC$8,000. Second place clash winners are Twinz of Twinz. And, also retaining his title in the skills segment and walking away with EC$18,000 in cash and prizes is X-Factor. The second place skills DJ is DJ Cue.

On the night, organizers presented trophies to winners as well as plaques to participating DJs and MCs. Special recognition trophies were presented to Star Run It Red for ten years participation in Green Synergy and Head judge Toni Nicholas for fifteen years of service to the competition.

According to Mindy-Luquiana Chicot, Brand Manager at WLBL, the competition this year hit a development milestone and this was exhibited in the musical sets of the DJs. “Every year we are tasked with the challenge to innovate and grow the event and we are elated to have accomplished this with the addition of the live performance element which really pushed the DJs to be more creative. After fifteen years we are humbled by the continued support for the event,” she says.

The 2018 Heineken Green Synergy finals which was powered by FLOW 4G LTE and Coco Palm, was the fifteenth in what is now the longest running DJ competition of its kind in the region.

Organizers would like to congratulate the winners and thank all the participating DJs and MCs as well. Special thanks to the patrons and fans who keep supporting the event, as well as the MCs, judges, service providers, the media, the police, staff and all who helped make the event the grand success that it was.