Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Coronavirus: Mass crowd events cancelled

By PO, GIS
March 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PO/GIS) – The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has announced that effective Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m., all mass crowd events will be cancelled.

“There will be no permits issued to host events, and for those who have already received approvals, these will be revoked,” Police Commissioner Milton Desir, said. “The government has taken the decision that all mass crowd events will be cancelled. We understand that this decision will have financial implications, but we must do what we can to preserve the safety of the country.”

Commissioner Desir explained that while mass crowd events are generally considered to be gatherings of 50 or more people, such large numbers may pose a threat to public health due to the coronavirus.

“So we’ve decided that gatherings of ten persons are a mass crowd for the specific purposes of COVID-19. As such, effective Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m., all mass gatherings of 10 or more will not be allowed, because the aim is to prevent or reduce the spread of the virus,” he said.

Similarly, the Ministry of Health is asking persons to reduce travel, especially on public transport.

View the full interview with Police Commissioner Milton Desir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKZYK9bUP04

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.