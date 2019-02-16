Mary Isaac “very pleased” as US$20-million Health System Strengthening Project for Saint Lucia launched (+video)

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The accessibility, efficiency and responsiveness of key health services is expected to be improved as the Health System Strengthening Project for Saint Lucia was launched recently.

The project will entail a package of health services, introduction of financial incentives to improve service delivery, institutional capacity building and also enhancing preparedness and response for public health emergencies.

Minister for Health and Wellness, Sen. Hon. Mary Isaac, says she is very pleased that this project will impact the services of primary healthcare.

“The World Bank Health System Strengthening Project is well poised to push the primary healthcare agenda forward, because this project is committed to the implementation of the national health insurance (NHI), while ensuring that our primary healthcare facilities are equipped to deliver services, which will promote preventative care of the population, thereby relieving some of the burden on the secondary healthcare sector.”

Health planner Lauren James called on stakeholders to stay committed to the process as the Department of Health and Wellness work towards transforming the health sector.

“The project is aimed at improving accessibility, efficiency and responsiveness of key health services and how do we aim to achieve that…. For responsiveness, we will look at how our health centres are best poised to respond to those demands on the services.”

The project is financed by the World Bank in the tune of US$20 million.