Martyr wins Saint Lucia’s ‘first international chess tournament’

By Sandals
October 11, 2019

Saint Lucia’s Reginald Martyr had to see off a field of chess experts from around the region.

(PRESS RELEASE) — Local player Reginald Martyr captured first place and a purse of US$500 after claiming the top spot in Saint Lucia’s very first international chess tournament held at the St. Lucia Olympic Center.

Martyr had to see off a field of chess experts from not only Saint Lucia, but Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados.

The tournament follows a successful International FIDE Arbiter’s Seminar which was recently held at The Sandals Cap Estate Golf and Country Club and featured an extensive overview of the laws of chess.

The International FIDE Arbiter’s Seminar

Saint Lucians, who passed the concluding exam, are now able to participate in official chess tournaments for their country.

The seminar was led by a Canadian international arbiter who has arbitrated at the last four Chess Olympiads.

Martyr made the most of his experience by capturing first place from among 24 participants.

Participants of the International FIDE Arbiter’s Seminar hosted at the Sandals Cap Estate Golf and Country Club.

