Martinique: Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing 3-year-old daughter

By SNO Staff
September 23, 2018
(SNO) — A woman is now serving 18 years for killing her three-year-old daughter, according to news reports.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was tried for infanticide after she had smothered her daughter with a pillow at their home in Fort-de-France in June 2016.

The case had been under consideration since Wednesday, September 12 in the Assizes Court of Fort-de-France.

The guilty verdict was returned after one hour of deliberations by the jury on Saturday, September 15.

She was sentenced to “18 years of criminal imprisonment accompanied by a duty to care”, Martinique 1ere reported..

 

