Martinique: Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing 3-year-old daughter

(SNO) — A woman is now serving 18 years for killing her three-year-old daughter, according to news reports.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was tried for infanticide after she had smothered her daughter with a pillow at their home in Fort-de-France in June 2016.
The case had been under consideration since Wednesday, September 12 in the Assizes Court of Fort-de-France.
The guilty verdict was returned after one hour of deliberations by the jury on Saturday, September 15.
She was sentenced to “18 years of criminal imprisonment accompanied by a duty to care”, Martinique 1ere reported..
(1)(0)