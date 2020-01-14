Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Marrycaribbean.com and CTO collaborate on the ultimate Caribbean honeymoon, wedding and romance guide

By CTO
January 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – (www.MarryCaribbean.com) a subsidiary of the Global Bridal Group and the leading online resource for Romance, Destination Weddings & Honeymoons in the Caribbean in collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is pleased to announce an exclusive and comprehensive up-to-date E-Zine/E-Book, which will be the categorical source for all information regarding the Caribbean Honeymoon, Weddings and Romance Market.

This will be published across all Social Media Platforms to engage and inform those who seek a destination wedding, honeymoon or just a romantic adventure. The campaign will be extended through the Fall of 2020 and will live on the Home Pages of MarryCaribbean.com and OneCaribbean.org.

This Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Weddings & Romance Guide, provides the perfect environment to drive the message home for the Romance/wedding and Honeymoon markets. This Guide carries pertinent information on the following destinations, including information on updated Marriage Laws, what to do and where to go on the respective islands of Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, St.Lucia and the three Islands of the United States Virgin Islands – St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. All with a strong Romance/Wedding/Honeymoon market and where hospitality reigns supreme.

With approximately over 2.2 million marriages per year in the US with expenditure totaling almost US$5 billion, The Caribbean region is the most desirable romance resort destination, and with the wedding/honeymoon/romance market being the ideal generator of emotions, the time is right to position and sell the Caribbean region as a location where “Gossamer Dreams Floating on a Gentle Breeze” can be fully realized.

MarryCaribbean.com is considered the foremost authority on getting married/romance in the Caribbean and was recognized as “The World’s Best Wedding Website” in China.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.