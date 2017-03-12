BOSL
Marlon Samuels finds new home with St. Lucia Stars

By Sportsmax
March 12, 2017

marlon_samuels_2SPORTSMAX – After missing out on the Caribbean Premier League in 2016 because of his West Indies obligations, mercurial batsman Marlon Samuels has found himself a new home.

The 36-year-old two-time T20 World Cup winner and 2017 Pakistan Super League champion with Peshawar Zalmi, was bought by the St. Lucia Stars for US$30,000 in the 2017 CPL Draft held Thursday in Barbados.

Coming into the draft Samuels was without a team as in 2016 he was on duty with the West Indies and was not available for the league.

He last played in the CPL in 2015 when as the franchise player he scored 325 runs at a strike rate of 130 and average of 40.62 for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. With Gayle now at the Patriots, Samuels had to find a new home which was provided by the newly named St. Lucia Stars.

There he will add experience and firepower to the Stars’ middle order that will include local hero Darren Sammy and Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as well as David Miller.

St. Lucia Stars:

David Miller ($160000), Lasith Malinga ($1300000), Shane Watson ($110000), Darren Sammy ($90000), Johnson Charles ($70000), Andre Fletcher ($60000), Jerome Taylor ($40000), Marlon Samuels ($30000), Kamran Akmal ($15000), Cornwall ($10000), Mayers ($7500), Shillingford ($7500), Leie ($5000) and Lesporis ($5000), Sunil Ambris ($4000), Obed Mccoy ($3000) and Timil Patel ($3000).

  No name
    March 12, 2017 at 4:43 PM

    I hope David Miller give us $160,000.00 worth of runs

    (1)(0)
  Tap
    March 12, 2017 at 4:28 PM

    Welcome home Sam-uel and Sam-my.

    (0)(0)
  Ruth Augustin
    March 12, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Good luck to him.

    (1)(0)
  Anonymous
    March 12, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    I like the team.

    (1)(0)
