Marine unit increases patrols in Saint Lucian waters

(St Lucia News Online) – The Marine Unit of the Royal St Lucia Police Force will be increasing patrols in Saint Lucian waters following reports that there were attempts of illegal entry into the island.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said resources and man power have been allocated to the unit to do so.

“This has become necessary following reports of persons trying to enter our island illegally from neighbouring islands,” Chastanet said.

He stated that the unit will patrol 24 hours a day every day in hotspots such as Gros Islet, Louvette, Fond Dor and Dennery Village.

On Monday the government announced that all the island’s airports will be closed to all incoming private and commercial flights.

It said it was part of efforts to contain the spread or the importation of new cases of Coronavirus.

