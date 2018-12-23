Don't Miss
Seasons greetings from the management of Saint Lucia News Online

Marijuana decriminalisation by June, Trinidad PM declares

By Trinidad Guardian
December 22, 2018

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
3 Shares

Dr Keith Rowley (File photo)

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley is plead­ing with the pop­u­la­tion to ed­u­cate them­selves on the dif­fer­ence be­tween de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion and le­gal­i­sa­tion of mar­i­jua­na, say­ing they are not the same.

The PM made the point to re­porters af­ter the open­ing cer­e­mo­ny of the $1.4 mil­lion L’Anse Mi­tan, Care­nage bridge con­struct­ed by Coos­al Con­struc­tion Com­pa­ny yes­ter­day.

Ques­tioned by Guardian Me­dia on Gov­ern­ment’s pro­posed leg­is­la­tion to ad­dress the de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion of mar­i­jua­na, which At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Raw­is dis­closed in the Sen­ate on Tues­day, Row­ley made it abun­dant­ly clear that he want­ed the pop­u­la­tion to be ful­ly aware that “there is a big dif­fer­ence be­tween de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion and le­gal­i­sa­tion.”

“I don’t want any mix-up. We have to be clear in what we are do­ing. We have com­mit­ted to de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion. What we are work­ing on now is the method by which and what that rep­re­sents in terms of the use.”

Hav­ing spo­ken to Al-Rawi on the mat­ter, Row­ley said the coun­try can ex­pect pub­lic con­sul­ta­tion on the is­sue in ear­ly 2019.

“I think we have done the leg­isla­tive re­view al­ready. The AG’s Of­fice has made the nec­es­sary con­sul­ta­tive con­tacts with I think the Min­istry of Health and the Law As­so­ci­a­tion and so on.”

Af­ter the con­sul­ta­tion, the PM said it will be tak­en to Par­lia­ment.

“It is well on the way. We ex­pect that by May to June of 2019 the de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion would have been af­fect­ed. I want you to un­der­stand there is a big dif­fer­ence be­tween de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion and le­gal­i­sa­tion. I don’t want any mix-up.”

The pub­lic, the PM said, has to be “clear in what we are do­ing.”

Hav­ing giv­en a com­mit­ment to de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion, the PM what they are work­ing on is the method by which and what de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion will rep­re­sent in terms of its use.

“I saw for­mer prime min­is­ter Bas­deo Pan­day say­ing that if you are go­ing to de­crim­i­nalise and peo­ple are there­fore not go­ing to be pros­e­cut­ed for us­ing it, then what does that mean in terms of al­low­ing a per­son to grow one plant.”

Row­ley said this was a great is­sue Pan­day raised.

“A great ques­tion. But we have not got the an­swers just yet.”

He said these is­sues will be ad­dressed.

“And af­ter the pub­lic con­sul­ta­tions, as a coun­try, we will take an ac­tion that will put it be­yond crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.