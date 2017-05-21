Advertisement
COURTS
BOSL
Marigot shooting victim identified

By SNO Staff
May 21, 2017

Shooting 6The victim of this morning’s shooting in Marigot, Castries has been identified as 30-year-old Chrishna Wilson.

Wilson was shot in the forehead shortly after midnight, police said.

He was in an unconscious state but appeared to be “breathing” when the ambulance arrived, according to eyewitnesses.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked individuals, eyewitnesses said.

Emergency services received the report at 12:25 a.m.

7 comments

  1. Anne
    May 21, 2017 at 9:49 PM

    I think the Holy Spirit is leaving the world because to look at a man in his face and shoot him in his forehead and your heart did not tell you anything well i dont know , it is very very sad Lord put a hand

  2. Dutty gems
    May 21, 2017 at 5:17 PM

    He is gone now... Rip... Condolences to the family 😢😢😢

  3. Cocosek
    May 21, 2017 at 2:45 PM

    I've just walked in from attending church, checked in on my Computer for messages etc.
    I was greeted of course by this story of one more violent act of stupidity - gun fire - now if you
    want to settle a debt, or whatever, let me tell you, THAT'S NOT THE WAY TO GO.
    You may feel empowered standing with a Firearm in your hand, but Bro you are hurting the very
    Engine that keeps St.Lucia going. Every time such a story is flashed on the News, potential
    visitors, investors, and Lucians like myself are scared off from visiting. $millions are lost every year
    by such stupid acts, I myself would like to visit at least once a year, but, no way, scared shit.
    So thank you, Police for doing such a shitty job for your living, bye.

  4. Badnuze
    May 21, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    In the forehead?not looking good!lets pray god it didnt penetrate his skull.

  5. Leon
    May 21, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    May ur family's find comfort in the Lord

  6. Smoothie Princess
    May 21, 2017 at 7:10 AM

    Unbelievable. Stop the violence. It making St. Lucia look unlivable.

  7. Anonymous
    May 21, 2017 at 6:26 AM

    I saw this young man earlier this week up north hustling coconut water, I was like wow he must have changed his life and got a job, then this

