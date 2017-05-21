Marigot shooting victim identified

The victim of this morning’s shooting in Marigot, Castries has been identified as 30-year-old Chrishna Wilson.
Wilson was shot in the forehead shortly after midnight, police said.
He was in an unconscious state but appeared to be “breathing” when the ambulance arrived, according to eyewitnesses.
The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked individuals, eyewitnesses said.
Emergency services received the report at 12:25 a.m.
I think the Holy Spirit is leaving the world because to look at a man in his face and shoot him in his forehead and your heart did not tell you anything well i dont know , it is very very sad Lord put a hand
He is gone now... Rip... Condolences to the family 😢😢😢
I've just walked in from attending church, checked in on my Computer for messages etc.
I was greeted of course by this story of one more violent act of stupidity - gun fire - now if you
want to settle a debt, or whatever, let me tell you, THAT'S NOT THE WAY TO GO.
You may feel empowered standing with a Firearm in your hand, but Bro you are hurting the very
Engine that keeps St.Lucia going. Every time such a story is flashed on the News, potential
visitors, investors, and Lucians like myself are scared off from visiting. $millions are lost every year
by such stupid acts, I myself would like to visit at least once a year, but, no way, scared shit.
So thank you, Police for doing such a shitty job for your living, bye.
In the forehead?not looking good!lets pray god it didnt penetrate his skull.
May ur family's find comfort in the Lord
Unbelievable. Stop the violence. It making St. Lucia look unlivable.
I saw this young man earlier this week up north hustling coconut water, I was like wow he must have changed his life and got a job, then this