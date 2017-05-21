Marigot shooting victim identified

The victim of this morning’s shooting in Marigot, Castries has been identified as 30-year-old Chrishna Wilson.

Wilson was shot in the forehead shortly after midnight, police said.

He was in an unconscious state but appeared to be “breathing” when the ambulance arrived, according to eyewitnesses.

The attack was reportedly carried out by two masked individuals, eyewitnesses said.

Emergency services received the report at 12:25 a.m.