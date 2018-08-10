Marigot Bay Resort and Marina announces strategic move to become an independent hotel

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Effective today, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, a luxury getaway situated in Saint Lucia’s coveted Marigot Bay, is no longer associated with Capella Hotels & Resorts.

Now a luxury, independent resort, the property has recently joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection, which represents renowned independent properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive and exclusive personal service, and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment and spas.

In addition, the resort has recently been invited to join American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts and has been acclaimed as one of “The Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” by Travel + Leisure’s 2018 World’s Best Awards.

As part of its new look, the owners of Marigot Bay Resort and Marina have also announced an improved management team to lead the rebranding strategy. The team is led by Perle Flavien, Director of Resort Operations, and supported by a strong Saint Lucian team with years of Caribbean, luxury experience.

“As one of the Caribbean’s top luxury resorts, our goal is simple…to provide the finest accommodations, the best service, and the most memorable experiences for our guests,” said Perle Flavien. “Current industry research clearly indicates that high-end independent hotels in the Caribbean region far outperform branded hospitality properties. This knowledge, combined with strong ownership involvement, our sales and marketing partners and dynamic onsite leadership team, will set us up for success as we look towards the future.”

The shift in approach is expected to enhance current reservations. For travel professionals, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina is available to book directly with the resort at www.marigotbayresort.com as well as via Preferred Hotels and on the Preferred Hotels & Resorts “PH” GDS chain code. As a new member of the brand’s LVX Collection, the resort has launched an introductory offer to provide travel agents with a 15% commission for bookings made through October 31, 2018. Repeat guests will see familiar faces and the same dedicated personalized service that they have grown accustomed to.

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina invites travelers to escape to paradise and enjoy personalized service, romantic activities and unforgettable dining experiences. The resort’s 124 guest rooms, including 57 expansive suites, feature spacious balconies and expansive views of the bay or lush tropical gardens, with many offering private hot tubs. Under the direction of Executive Chef Billy Boyle, the resort’s signature restaurant, The Grill at 14°61°, serves cuisine rich in local flavors and ingredients through relationships with nearby farmers and fishermen.

An intimate Rum Cave houses specialty local rums and offers rum tasting classes in a space reminiscent of an authentic distillery. Guests are immersed in wellness at the resort’s award- winning spa, which utilizes indigenous ingredients. Marigot Bay Marina accommodates some of the most luxurious mega yachts in the world, and guests of the resort are able to arrange exclusive charters through the concierge team at the property.