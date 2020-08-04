Marigot Bay Marina reopened

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s top tourism products are opening one at a time despite the disastrous worldwide pandemic.

New on the list is the Marigot Bay. This, according to a report on Caribbean Journal.

The publication reported that the Marina — an official port of entry to the island — recently reopened after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

And the Marina has also opened with not only more than 100 new operational and hygienic protocols, as the Journal reported, but it also has a new port health office with a full-time employee and a nursing station.

Unfortunately, the restaurants are closed, according to the journal but the Marigot Bay Marina is offering “in-boat room-service-style dining delivered to yachts”. In addition, the Resort’s upper swimming pool is open to marina guests, the Journal stated.

“We will continue to work towards providing the best service possible while at the same time ensuring the safety of our boaters and associates,” Marigot Marina Manager, Troy Blanchard, is quoted as saying by the Journal.