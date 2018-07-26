Marchand man drank himself to death

(SNO) – On Wednesday, July 18, 2018 around 6:30 a.m. Sylvanius Edwin Mathurin, aged 53, was found motionless in Marchand, Castries.

He was eventually pronounced dead.

Many persons, when they learnt of his death, commented on social media, saying that they hope he was not killed.

However, the good news, is that his death is not ruled a homicide or murder.

A post mortem examination conducted on Tuesday this week confirmed that he died of complications from alcoholism.

Police said specifically that Mathurin died as a result of “pulmonary oedema secondary to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy due to alcoholism”.

Mathurin’s body was reportedly found behind a laundry, close to the Marchand river. He lived in the immediate vicinity.