Marchand listed in highest number of serious crimes in country

(SNO) – The community of Marchand has been listed among communities in the Central Sector of the country as having the highest number of serious crimes reported for January to July this year according to police earlier today.

Noting that there was an overall increase of three percent in reported serious crimes for this year, Sargeant Kimroy Renee, Officer in Charge Intelligence, said that there is a positive correlation between Murder and Firearm Offences.

With regards to homicide he said that they were almost evenly spread throughout the three sectors, something he views as a departure from what previous analysis have shown.

The three sectors he is referring to are the Northern Sector that includes Gros Islet, Rodney Bay, Babonneau, Marigot, Anse La Raye, Canaries, Richfond and Dennery; the Southern Sector that includes Micoud, Vieux Fort, Laborie, Choiseul and Soufriere and the Central Sector that he listed as Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Beat Patrol and Marchand.

Officer Renee, alongside Assistant Commissioner of Police Nicholas George and Wayne Charlery, noted that pistols are the preferred weapon used by the criminals, that there was an overall increase in Sexual Offences for 2017, the number of Robbery offences had increased steadily over a four year period and that burglary continues to be the highest recorded offence within the category of Offences against Property.

Regarding narcotics offences the Northern Sector recorded 56 percent of those offences, the Southern Sector 36 percent and the Central Sector 8 percent for the period under review.

The month of March had the highest amount of offences, 66 in total.