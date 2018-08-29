March against gun and knife crime a success

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On 26th of August 2018, The YPG Saint Lucia took over 500 youths from all over Saint Lucia, mainly aged between 14 – 25 and many adults took the streets of Castries all the way to the Town Hall with one aim in mind: to raise awareness about knife and gun crime and violence, the march dubbed “Life’s Worth Living” was a great success.

The march called the attention of passers by, many of them taking out their phones to record or take a picture and drivers sounding their horns to show their support. From start to finish the youths were full of energy, holding handmade placards, some of them showing statistics about the recent deaths that had taken place due to crime.

The reactions were very positive with some people commending the initiative of the march and the idea that there are youths out there that do not accept what is happening.

After the march ended, a meeting was held at the Town Hall of which there were testimonials from Alencia Alexander, who had many difficulties in life. She shared her story of hope for youths, showing that there is a chance of success irrespective of background or where you may come from.

Overall it was a stepping stone to greater things the YPG Saint Lucia will be doing in the near future.

We thank the presence of the Honorable Minister Sarah Flood, the Leader of the opposition Mr Phillip Jn Pierre, Wendel Betran and the President of South Castries Youth Council Robert Renee.