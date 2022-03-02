Saint Lucia’s Education Minister and Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia were both strongly encouraging Saint Lucians students to send in their applications for scholarships to study in Taiwan, given the deadline date was fast approaching.

The Taiwanese have awarded 233 scholarships to Saint Lucian students since 2007 and the average awarded is now 40 per year.

“We all believe that education creates tremendous opportunities,” says the Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Chen, while announcing this year’s scholarship application window at a briefing held in the Conference Room of the Taiwan Technical Mission at Union Gardens, Union.

He urged Saint Lucians students to take advantage of the opportunities in quality education offered by Taiwan.

Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Hon Shawn Edward, who was also present at the briefing, thanked Taiwan for its continued support in education to Saint Lucia and, also, urged applicants to make the best of the learning experience should they be selected.

Representatives from the Embassy of Taiwan and the Ministry of Education, both briefed applicants on the application process.

Five former graduates from the scholarship programme, who were in attendance, shared their personal experiences about their educational journey in Taiwan.

Among them was Cindy Eugene, who completed a Master of Tropical Agriculture, NPUST (2018-2020), on an ICDF Scholarship.

“My experience in Taiwan was a great one,” she said. “I was able to learn so many things, including meeting and appreciating people from different cultures.”

Another graduate, Valencia Melius, undertook a MOFA Scholarship at Tsing Hua University (2019-2021). She spoke about how helpful the teachers and students in Taiwan were in having her adapt to Taiwanese culture.

Former Minister for Education and Saint Lucia’s Ambassador-designate to Taiwan, Dr. Robert Lewis, was also in attendance at last Wednesday’s briefing.

The deadline for application for the 2022 Taiwanese scholarships has been set for March 15.