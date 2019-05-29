Mara is Employee of the Year as LUCELEC recognizes 50 employees

(PRESS RELEASE) – It was a day of celebration for all employees, especially the 54 recognized by the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) for 2018 achievements.

Among the major awards handed out was to the 2018 Employee of the Year, Mara Ferdinand-Jankie. A customer service representative at the company’s Vieux-Fort office, Mrs Jankie has been a member of Team LUCELEC for 17 years. The award recognized her exemplary work at her core duties where she describes herself as the “go to person” in the office.

“I can always be counted on to meet or exceed my deadlines and believe my work ethic and the fact that I am called upon for everything in the office from computer issues, editing, you name it, is the reason I stood out.”

Mrs Jankie also received an award as one of the Employees of the Fourth Quarter in 2018 alongside Tricia James, Joanel Malcolm, Lee James and James Isidore.

The LUCELEC Supervisor of the Year is Mrs Patricia Alfred. She left the award ceremony with some serious hardware! The customer service supervisor was also recognized for 30 years of service to the company and for being the Supervisor of the Third Quarter in 2018. For her, the spoils came with hard work, commitment and dedication.

“I love my job and I’m passionate about my work which makes it easy to stay committed. I believe in going the extra mile in meeting the company’s goals and objectives. The knowledge and experience I’ve acquired over the past 30 years working here have also shaped my work ethic and discipline.”

Rounding off the major awards were the IS Department as the 2018 Small Department of the Year and the Finance and Accounts Department, the 2018 Large Department of the Year.

LUCELEC also handed out Milestone Awards to Team Members who had served for a decade and more. These included three employees who had worked with LUCELEC for 40 years, two for 35 years and 8 with 30 years of service to the company.

Employees were also rewarded for Innovation, Special Achievement, Leadership Excellence and Living the LUCELEC Values.

The LUCELEC Annual Staff Awards is one of the ways LUCELEC rewards its employees for excellent work. The awards ceremony was held at the company’s Cul-de-Sac facility during the month of May.

