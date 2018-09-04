Mango Bowl achieves silver

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As the Mango Bowl Regatta committee is busy organizing the event for 2018, the word came in achieving Silver Certification as a Clean Regatta during the 2017 event.

Last year was the first year the Mango Bowl committee took the initiative to join Sailors for the Sea with assistance from Greening the Caribbean in creating a Clean Regatta. Coming out with Silver Certification is definitely worth celebrating.

According to Regatta Director, Mrs. Lily Bergasse, “By participating in this program, we are raising the bar for sustainability; with the help of Greening the Caribbean we are bringing awareness to our participants and our local community of how to reduce waste and help keep our sea clean.”

The Outreach Letter that is sent annually to previous participants as well as other interested organizations had some new steps to help St Lucia’s growing Regatta achieve Gold Status in 2018. One new addition to steps taken last year is to clean boats using water only to reduce the amount of pollutants affecting water quality in harbors.

The Mango Bowl Regatta is St. Lucia’s biggest home-grown sailing spectacle which, this year, is slated for November 30-December 2 in 2018. For the past 7 year at around this time sailors from across the region and abroad have gathered at the St. Lucia Yacht Club in Rodney Bay to compete in various classes of keel boat racing.

Attracting 38 boats from neighboring islands in 2017: Martinique, Barbados, St. Vincent and Grenada (12 more than the year before, we are growing!) Among the various classes, J24/ Surprise, Racing and Cruising, the total number of sailors can reach well over 200.

There is something for everyone! Not only will spectators be able to view the races from the St Lucia Yacht Club, there’s great food and cold drinks available too! Plus nightlife as the prizing giving socials on Saturday and Sunday allow participants and spectators to mix-n-mingle.

Further information including the Notice of Race and updates of regatta events can be found on the St. Lucia Yacht Club Website, (www.stluciayachtclub.com) and the Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

Register online by November 16th to be entered into the Mango Bowl Draw for special prizes. You can learn more about Clean Regattas through the Sailors for the Seas website (www.sailorsfortheseas.org).