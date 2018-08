(AFP) — Goals by Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva gave champions Manchester City a 2-0 win over Arsenal in their opening Premier League match today.

Sterling struck in the first-half and Silva in the second to make it a disappointing start to Unai Emery’s reign as Arsenal manager, the Spaniard having filled the vacuum left by Frenchman Arsene Wenger who brought the curtain down on two decades in charge at the end of last season.